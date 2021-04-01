This is not an April Fools joke: The first Space Jam: A New Legacy teaser is here.

This one is brief, and hypes the debut of the full trailer for the long-anticipated sequel, which it reveals will arrive online this weekend. There’s no LeBron James or any of the other human actors. But you do get Road Runner and Wile E. Coyote up to their old antics. Watch the teaser below:

While the trailer is rendered in a 2D animated style like the classic Looney Tunes cartoons, the film features 3D animated versions of the Looney Tunes, interacting with James and the rest of the non-cartoon cast. Here’s the film’s full synopsis:

Welcome to the Jam! NBA champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny with the animated/live-action event “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” from director Malcolm D. Lee and an innovative filmmaking team including Ryan Coogler and Maverick Carter. This transformational journey is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even “King” James by playing the game their own way.

Space Jam: A New Legacy opens in theaters and premieres on HBO Max on July 16. The full trailer will be online this weekend.

Gallery — The Worst Movie Posters in History: