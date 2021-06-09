‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Trailer: The Jam, It Is Pumped Up

LeBron James is a cartoon! The Looney Tunes are now in 3D! Up is down! Black is white! Dogs and cats, living together; mass hysteria!

The new trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy is quite a trip. It shows the NBA’s biggest star get sucked into a computer where a program (played by Don Cheadle) wants to play him in basketball. Then he gets turned into a traditional 2D cartoon. Then he gets brought back to his human body and Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and the rest become 3D CGI cartoons which is... a bit disorienting to say the least.

Watch the trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel below:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Welcome to the Jam! Basketball champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny with the animated/live-action event “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” from director Malcolm D. Lee and an innovative filmmaking team including Ryan Coogler and Maverick Carter. This transformational journey is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even “King” James by playing the game their own way.

Space Jam: A New Legacy premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16.

