Behold the first photo of the cast of the upcoming sequel to Spaceballs. Look closely and you’ll see returning stars from the classic Star Wars spoof like Bill Pullman, Daphne Zuniga, George Wyner, and even the long-retired (but sort of un-retired, although he doesn’t do many projects) Rick Moranis, all back for the long-awaited follow-up to the 1987 sci-fi spoof. (Spaceballs director and co-star Mel Brooks is also visible on a computer screen in the photo.)

New stars joining this sequel include Josh Gad (who also co-wrote the script), Lewis Pullman (son of Bill), and Keke Palmer. There are also references to the old movie in the photo as well, like Brooks’ old Yogurt robes, and a pizza — in honor of the late great Pizza the Hutt from the first Spaceballs.

READ MORE: The 10 Best Comedy Films of the Last 10 Years

If the photograph looks familiar that’s because it’s an obvious homage to the first full photo of the cast of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which was taken at that film’s table read. They even have a water cooler in a box in the back, mirroring R2-D2’s appearance in the original photo.

Spaceballs 2 was formally announced back in June of this year when Brooks shared the following video on his X account.

That tweet has 148,000 likes! People can’t get enough Yogurt. It goes great with everything.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar’s Josh Greenbaum is directing the Spaceballs sequel. The 99-year-old Brooks will play Yogurt, and produce the film. While some of Spaceballs cast has sadly passed away in the decades since the original movie premiered (including Joan Rivers and John Candy), the presence of Brooks and so many of the surviving stars, including Moranis, is pretty encouraging. As is that pizza sitting on a chair. That made me laugh.

Spaceballs 2 is scheduled to premiere some time in 2027.

Get our free mobile app