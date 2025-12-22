Another Game of Thrones is joining HBO and HBO Max’s programming lineup in January 2026 (Happy New Year, bee tee dubs), this one is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, a prequel show set 100 years before Thrones about the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire Egg, based on the books by George R.R. Martin.

HBO’s most popular show of recent years outside the GRRM Televisual Universe might be The Pitt, the medical drama starring Noah Wyle. The show is back for Season 2 in January as well, with 15 weekly episodes which will air and stream weekly starting on January 8.

Also in January: A new documentary about legendary director Mel Brooks co-directed by Judd Apatow, the fourth season of the HBO series Industry, and the streaming premieres of A24 titles The Smashing Machine and If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.

Here’s everything new to stream on HBO Max in January 2026.

January 1

A Most Violent Year (A24)

All This and Heaven Too

Almost Christmas

April in Paris

Baby Face

Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World

Blazing Saddles

Bodies Bodies Bodies (A24)

Catwoman (2004)

Constantine

Deception (1946)

Desire Me

Double Wedding

Ex Machina (A24)

Faithless

Fargo (1996)

Fifth Avenue Girl

Frankenstein 1970

Getaway

Glass

Going the Distance

Goodbye, My Fancy

Green Lantern: Beware My Power

Green Lantern: Emerald Knights

Green Lantern: First Flight

Green Mansions

HGTV Dream Home 2026 (HGTV)

High Anxiety

History of the World: Part 1

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

It All Came True

It's Love I'm After

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

June Bride

Legend of the Guardians The Owls of Ga’hoole

Lili

Love Crazy

Lullaby of Broadway

Margaret

Margaret: Extended Version

Mike Wallace is Here

Mogambo

Moonlight (A24)

My Favorite Wife

My Reputation

Neptune's Daughter

Nine Lives

Panama Hattie

Possessed (1931)

Presenting Lily Mars

Pride and Prejudice (1940)

Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins

Reunion in France

Rocket Science

Royal Wedding

Sadie McKee

Spaceballs

Task Force

Taxi Driver

Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans

The Americanization of Emily

The Bride Came C.O.D.

The Courtship of Eddie's Father

The Curse of Frankenstein

The Desert Song

The Enchanted Cottage

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Last Time I Saw Paris

The Narrow Margin

The Red Badge of Courage

The Student Prince

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn (Part 1)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn (Part 2)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Working Man

This Modern Age

To Please a Lady

Today We Live

Twilight

Vivacious Lady

While We’re Young (A24)

Wife vs. Secretary

Wild Boys of the Road

World Without End

Zabriskie Point

January 2

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 249 (HGTV)

Lakefront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)

Lakefront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)

The Cult of the Real Housewife, Season 1 (TLC)

January 5

Home Town, Season 10 (HGTV)

Worst Cooks in America: Reality Check (Food Network)

January 6

Baking Championship: Next Gen, Season 1 (Food Network)

Haunted Hospitals, Season 4 (Travel)

The Cult Behind the Killer: The Andrea Yates Story (ID)

January 7

1000-lb Sisters, Season 8 (TLC)

Moonshiners, Season 15 (Discovery)

Nevada Wild, Season 1 (Animal Planet)

Wildcard Kitchen, Season 3 (Food Network)

“Justice Defenders: Change Inside Prison, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)

January 8

65

Expedition X, Season 11 (Discovery)

My Strange Addiction, Season 7 (TLC)

Neighborhood Watch, Season 1 (HGTV)

The Pitt, Season 2 (Max Original)

Real PD: Kansas City: Death Before Dishonor (ID)

Ugliest House in America, Season 7 (HGTV)

January 9

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 206 (HGTV)

January 11

Industry, Season 4 (HBO Original)

Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 10 (OWN)

Maxxed Out, Season1 (OWN)

Totally Spies, Season 7B

Unexplained: Caught on Camera, Season 4 (Travel)

January 12

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, Season 3 (Adult Swim)

January 13

People Magazine Investigates, Season 9 (ID)

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings, Season 6 (Discovery)

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings: The Great Eight, Season 2 (Discovery)

The Curious Case of..., Season 2 (ID)

January 14

Evil Lives Here, Season 19 (ID)

Killer Confessions: Case Files of a Texas Ranger, Season 1 (ID)

Suddenly Amish, Season 1 (TLC)

January 15

Hot Rod Garage, Season 12

January 16

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 250 (HGTV)

January 18

A Knight in the Making, Season 1 (HBO)

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Season 1 (HBO Original)

January 20

Street Outlaws: Locals Only, Season 2 (Discovery)

January 22

Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man! (HBO Original)

January 23

My Haunted Hometown, Season 1 (Travel)

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 24 (HBO Original)

The Smashing Machine (A24)

January 25

Have I Got News For You, Season 4 (CNN Originals)

January 27

33 Photos from the Ghetto (HBO Original)

January 29

Beat Bobby Flay, Season 40 (Food Network)

January 30

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (A24)

January 31

I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not (CNN Films)

