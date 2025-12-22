The Best New Movies and Shows You Can Stream on HBO Max This Month
Another Game of Thrones is joining HBO and HBO Max’s programming lineup in January 2026 (Happy New Year, bee tee dubs), this one is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, a prequel show set 100 years before Thrones about the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire Egg, based on the books by George R.R. Martin.
HBO’s most popular show of recent years outside the GRRM Televisual Universe might be The Pitt, the medical drama starring Noah Wyle. The show is back for Season 2 in January as well, with 15 weekly episodes which will air and stream weekly starting on January 8.
Also in January: A new documentary about legendary director Mel Brooks co-directed by Judd Apatow, the fourth season of the HBO series Industry, and the streaming premieres of A24 titles The Smashing Machine and If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.
Here’s everything new to stream on HBO Max in January 2026.
January 1
A Most Violent Year (A24)
All This and Heaven Too
Almost Christmas
April in Paris
Baby Face
Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World
Blazing Saddles
Bodies Bodies Bodies (A24)
Catwoman (2004)
Constantine
Deception (1946)
Desire Me
Double Wedding
Ex Machina (A24)
Faithless
Fargo (1996)
Fifth Avenue Girl
Frankenstein 1970
Getaway
Glass
Going the Distance
Goodbye, My Fancy
Green Lantern: Beware My Power
Green Lantern: Emerald Knights
Green Lantern: First Flight
Green Mansions
HGTV Dream Home 2026 (HGTV)
High Anxiety
History of the World: Part 1
Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
It All Came True
It's Love I'm After
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
June Bride
Legend of the Guardians The Owls of Ga’hoole
Lili
Love Crazy
Lullaby of Broadway
Margaret
Margaret: Extended Version
Mike Wallace is Here
Mogambo
Moonlight (A24)
My Favorite Wife
My Reputation
Neptune's Daughter
Nine Lives
Panama Hattie
Possessed (1931)
Presenting Lily Mars
Pride and Prejudice (1940)
Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins
Reunion in France
Rocket Science
Royal Wedding
Sadie McKee
Spaceballs
Task Force
Taxi Driver
Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans
The Americanization of Emily
The Bride Came C.O.D.
The Courtship of Eddie's Father
The Curse of Frankenstein
The Desert Song
The Enchanted Cottage
The Hitman’s Bodyguard
The Last Time I Saw Paris
The Narrow Margin
The Red Badge of Courage
The Student Prince
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn (Part 1)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn (Part 2)
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Working Man
This Modern Age
To Please a Lady
Today We Live
Twilight
Vivacious Lady
While We’re Young (A24)
Wife vs. Secretary
Wild Boys of the Road
World Without End
Zabriskie Point
January 2
House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 249 (HGTV)
Lakefront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)
Lakefront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)
The Cult of the Real Housewife, Season 1 (TLC)
January 5
Home Town, Season 10 (HGTV)
Worst Cooks in America: Reality Check (Food Network)
January 6
Baking Championship: Next Gen, Season 1 (Food Network)
Haunted Hospitals, Season 4 (Travel)
The Cult Behind the Killer: The Andrea Yates Story (ID)
January 7
1000-lb Sisters, Season 8 (TLC)
Moonshiners, Season 15 (Discovery)
Nevada Wild, Season 1 (Animal Planet)
Wildcard Kitchen, Season 3 (Food Network)
“Justice Defenders: Change Inside Prison, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)
January 8
65
Expedition X, Season 11 (Discovery)
My Strange Addiction, Season 7 (TLC)
Neighborhood Watch, Season 1 (HGTV)
The Pitt, Season 2 (Max Original)
Real PD: Kansas City: Death Before Dishonor (ID)
Ugliest House in America, Season 7 (HGTV)
January 9
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 206 (HGTV)
January 11
Industry, Season 4 (HBO Original)
Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 10 (OWN)
Maxxed Out, Season1 (OWN)
Totally Spies, Season 7B
Unexplained: Caught on Camera, Season 4 (Travel)
January 12
Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, Season 3 (Adult Swim)
January 13
People Magazine Investigates, Season 9 (ID)
Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings, Season 6 (Discovery)
Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings: The Great Eight, Season 2 (Discovery)
The Curious Case of..., Season 2 (ID)
January 14
Evil Lives Here, Season 19 (ID)
Killer Confessions: Case Files of a Texas Ranger, Season 1 (ID)
Suddenly Amish, Season 1 (TLC)
January 15
Hot Rod Garage, Season 12
January 16
House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 250 (HGTV)
January 18
A Knight in the Making, Season 1 (HBO)
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Season 1 (HBO Original)
January 20
Street Outlaws: Locals Only, Season 2 (Discovery)
January 22
Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man! (HBO Original)
January 23
My Haunted Hometown, Season 1 (Travel)
Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 24 (HBO Original)
The Smashing Machine (A24)
January 25
Have I Got News For You, Season 4 (CNN Originals)
January 27
33 Photos from the Ghetto (HBO Original)
January 29
Beat Bobby Flay, Season 40 (Food Network)
January 30
If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (A24)
January 31
I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not (CNN Films)