Like a prophecy fulfilled, Mel Brooks — at age 99! — finally made Spaceballs 2. But even though his character (the almighty space wizard Yogurt) promised that all the characters from the first film would someday meet again in Spaceballs 2: The Search For More Money, that is not the actual title of the long-awaited sequel.

In a video that aired during CinemaCon in Las Vegas this week, Brooks himself revealed that “Spaceballs 2: The Search For More Money is not gonna be the title of this movie!”

And why not?

“Because,” he quipped “after all these years I found the money. There it is. It was in my basement.” Cut to a shot of a big bag of money with the words “Spaceballs: The Money” written on the side.

Instead, Brooks said, they took a cue from the fans who’ve constantly asked for years “Mel! Mel! Where’s the new Spaceballs? When are you gonna make the new one?”

And this it is... Spaceballs: The New One.

(“It’s just like the old one, but it’s newer,” Brooks added.)

The assembled cast (including the un-retired Rick Moranis!) appeared at CinemaCon in support of the announcement.

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Well, it’s not entirely like the old one. Brooks is in the new film, thank goodness, as both Yogurt and his other Spaceballs character, the evil President Skroob. But Brooks did not direct this sequel; instead, the nearly 100-year-old comedian handed the reins to filmmaker Josh Greenbaum (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar). Brooks did co-write the film with Benji Samit, Dan Hernandez, and co-star Josh Gad.

Amazon hasn’t released an official synopsis of the film so far, instead hyping the returning members of the cast, as well as the new additions to the crew.

The film reunites original cast members Rick Moranis, George Wyner, Daphne Zuniga, Bill Pullman, and Mel Brooks and will also star Josh Gad, Keke Palmer, Lewis Pullman, and Anthony Carrigan who take on brand-new characters whose identities are being kept secret.

Spaceballs: The New One is scheduled to open in theaters on April 23, 2027. I gotta say, given the whole Spaceballs: The T-Shirt, Spaceballs: The Breakfast Cereal, Spaceballs: The Flamethrower gag, I’m a little surprised they didn’t just go with Spaceballs: The Sequel as the title. If you’re not gonna do The Search For More Money, that would have been the obvious choice.

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