Disney’s CinemaCon presentation included a ton of new information about Avengers: Doomsday — including a brand new trailer, and a brand new synopsis for the film. (“In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course — and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.”)

So what are the three distinct universes? What is the new existential threat? And what was actually in the trailer that, at least so far, was only shown in the room at CinemaCon and has not been shared online? In our latest Marvel Cinematic Universe video, we’ll break down what CinemaCon attendees saw and what it means for the film, plus we’ll share you some of the latest rumors about casting, plot, and more.

Watch our new Doomsday video below:

READ MORE: Every Marvel Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video on the CinemaCon trailer for Avengers: Doomsday and more theories on the movie, check out more of our videos below, including one on the role that the Young Avengers (or the Champions) will play in Avengers: Doomsday, one on the one big mistake that ruined the Marvel Multiverse Saga, and one on all the Easter eggs in the season premiere of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The next big Marvel multiverse movie, Avengers: Doomsday, is scheduled to open in theaters on December 18, 2026.

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