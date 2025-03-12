In news that will strike terror in the hearts of drummers everywhere, Spinal Tap have reunited for a new sequel.

More than 40 years after This Is Spinal Tap debuted, the members of the famously dopey heavy metal combo — David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel, and Derek Smalls (AKA comedians Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, and Harry Shearer) are back together with documentarian Marty DiBergi (AKA director Rob Reiner) for a new film they have dubbed Spinal Tap II: The End Continues.

The original film was a faux rockumentary about a down-on-its-luck rock band as they attempt to mount a disastrous tour. While the film wasn’t a major hit in theaters, it became a cult classic on home video. The members of Spinal Tap reunited for albums or concerts through the years — but they never made a second film until now.

In addition to the core creative team of McKean, Guest, Shearer, and Reiner, the film will also feature cameos from Elton John, Paul McCartney, and Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. The supporting cast includes Paul Schaffer, Fran Descher, Don Lake, John Michael Higgins, Nina Conti, Griffin Matthew, Kerry Godliman, and Chris Addison.

You can watch the first teaser for Spinal Tap II below, which recalls the most famous scene from This Is Spinal Tap, where Guest’s Nigel shows off his prized amplifiers, with volume knobs that go to 11 instead of 10.

Bleecker Street also shared a first plot synopsis for the sequel...

Conceived by Guest, McKean, Reiner, and Shearer, Spinal Tap II follows England’s loudest and most punctual band, as they reunite after a 15-year hiatus for one final concert.

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues is set to open in theaters on September 12. And in anticipation of its release, Bleecker Street is also planning to put a “newly-restored” print of This Is Spinal Tap back in theaters during the summer.

