In ancient times, hundreds of years before the dawn of history. Lived a strange race of people: The Druids. No one knows who they were or what they were doing. But their legacy remains, hewn into the living rock ... of Stonehenge.

Those words. the most beautiful and poetic ever written in the history of the English language, helped immortalize the fictional rock band Spinal Tap, thanks to the hilarious sequence in the mock-documentary This Is Spinal Tap where Tap play “Stonehenge” and their big Stonehenge set piece turns out to be 18 inches tall, instead of 18 inches high.

Great gag. And now, for the first time in history a band is playing a concert at Stonehenge — and it’s Spinal Tap. The concert will be turned into a film called Spinal Tap at Stonehenge: The Final Finale that will play in theaters next year.

Bleecker Street, which will distribute the movie, announced the project with a short teaser:

The concert film follows 2025’s sequel Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, which followed the former members of Tap as they reunite for a one-off concert decades after the band broke up. But I guess the one-off was not so one-off after all. (For that reason, I would not hold my breath over the “final finale” aspect of this whole thing.)

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

The concert film follows legendary fictional heavy metal band Spinal Tap (Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer reprising their iconic roles) as they put on a once-in-a-life-time concert marking the first-ever rock show filmed at Stonehenge, the historic English heritage site forever linked to Spinal Tap’s iconic song of the same name.

Spinal Tap at Stonehenge: The Final Finale will play in theaters and in IMAX on 2026.