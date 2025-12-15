Nick Reiner, the son of the late director and TV star Rob Reiner and his wife Michele, has been arrested in Los Angeles, “booked for murder,” and “remains in custody with no bail.”

That’s according to an LAPD press release, which states that police responded to a call around 3:40PM yesterday, December 14, to “investigate a death on the 200 block of South Chadbourne Avenue.”

“Once inside the residence,” the release continues, “officers discovered two victims, who were subsequently identified as Robert and Michele Reiner ... as a result of the initial investigation, it was determined that the Reiners were the victims of homicide. The investigation further revealed that Nick Reiner, the 32-year-old son of Robert and Michele Reiner, was responsible for their deaths. Nick Reiner was located and arrested at approximately 9:15 PM.”

According to People Magazine, the Reiners’ bodies were found by their daughter Remy.

Nick Reiner, 32, previously collaborated with his father on Being Charlie, a film that Nick Reiner co-wrote and Rob Reiner directed that was supposedly loosely based on Nick Reiner’s real-life experiences dealing with substance abuse and homelessness. The movie premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2015.

In 2016, while promoting Being Charlie, Nick Reiner told People that he lived on the streets in numerous places around the country after refusing to go to rehab. (“If I wanted to do it my way and not go to the programs they were suggesting, then I had to be homeless,” he said.)

Meanwhile tributes from Reiner’s colleagues and friends continue to pour in from around the internet. Kevin Bacon, who appeared opposite Tom Cruise in Reiner’s classic legal thriller A Few Good Men, offered an emotional tribute to the director, saying how much the role meant to him.

Elsewhere, TMZ reports that Nick and Rob Reiner got into a “very loud argument” that was “loud enough for many others to hear” at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party on Saturday, the night before the Reiners’ bodies were found.

The LAPD’s press release encourages anyone with information about the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner to contact them at 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

