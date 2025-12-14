UPDATE: According to TMZ, the two bodies discovered on Sunday belong to Rob Reiner and his wife Michele. They also note that the LAPD’s Robbery Homicide Division is “investigating” the deaths.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Two people have been founded dead at the Los Angeles home famed Hollywood star and film director Rob Reiner, according to multiple media reports.

Per CNN, “homicide detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department are on scene and investigating after two people were found dead” at Reiner’s home. They note that they began investigating after “the Los Angeles Fire Department responded at 3:38 p.m. to a medical emergency and found a 78-year-old man and 68-year-old woman dead.” Police have not identified the victims. (According to Deadline Reiner is 78; his wife, Michele, is 68.)

Reiner, son of the famed comedian and filmmaker Carl Reiner, has been a major Hollywood figure for over 50 years. He first rose to fame in his own right playing Archie Bunker’s “Meathead” son-in-law on the icon ’70s sitcom All in the Family. Reiner won two Emmy Awards during his eight seasons on the show.

After All in the Family ended in 1979, Reiner shifted his focus to film directing, helming some of the most popular hits of the 1980s and ’90s. He directed the groundbreaking mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, and arguably the era’s definitive romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally... His other works as a director include the children’s classic The Princess Bride, the Stephen King adaptations Stand By Me and Misery, and the Oscar-nominated legal drama A Few Good Men, among many others.

Reiner has stayed busy, directing three films in the last three years, including the documentary Albert Brooks: Defending My Life, and the sequel Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, which reunited him with his collaborators on the first film.

There are no further details available at this time regarding the victims. This post will be updated as further information becomes available.

