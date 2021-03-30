‘Spiral: From the Book of Saw’ Trailer: The Game Begins Again

Would you like to play a game again?

After a four year absence, Saw is back. The long-running horror franchise returns with Spiral: From the Book of Saw, a new take on the concept starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson. Jigsaw is dead (Maybe?) but there’s a new copycat out there setting up their own incredibly twisted games.

Although Spiral is directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, who previously directed Saws II, III, and IV, the concept for the movie came from Chris Rock himself, who pitched Lionsgate on the idea of restarting the series and taking it in a new direction with him in the lead. They liked the idea, and Spiral was born. It will be the ninth film in the Saw franchise.

After a yearlong delay because of the coronavirus, the movie is finally opening in theaters. Watch the trailer below:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral, the terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw. Working in the shadow of his father, an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.

Spiral: From The Book of Saw is scheduled to open in theaters on May 14.

