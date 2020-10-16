‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Renewed For Season 4 on CBS All Access

Hours after Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 debuted on CBS All Access, the show announced it was already moving forward with Season 4. Launching into production on the next season before the previous season has fully premiered definitely qualifies as “boldly going.”

The news was announced in a video posted to Star Trek’s official website. It features stars Sonequa Martin-Green and Doug Jones, as well as co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise revealing that the show will return for a fourth season — whose production begins in a matter of weeks, on November 2.

“I am excited to be back on set,” Martin-Green said, adding “It’s going to be great to see everybody and I think we’re going to really love on each other.” “To at least be in the same room again, even if we can’t hug each other right away... I don’t know how it’s all going to work, but I can’t wait,” said Jones, recognizing that this season will be made under unusual circumstances thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new season of Discovery that just began airing on CBS All Access is a bit of a soft reboot for the show, which was previously set years before the events of the original Star Trek series. At the end of Season 2, the crew of the Discovery was sent many centuries into the future, giving them some new territory to explore in the Trek universe, both literally and metaphorically. New episodes will premiere weekly on CBS All Access through the end of 2020.