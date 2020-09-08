‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Boldly Goes to the Future in Season 3 Trailer

Today is Star Trek Day — the day that the original Star Trek series first premiered on NBC way back on September 8, 1966. In recent years, Star Trek Day has become a bigger and bigger day to celebrate the wide world of Trek, and in 2020 that includes the premiere of the new Star Trek: Discovery trailer, heralding the show’s return to CBS All Access later this fall.

Season 3 picks up Discovery’s story after the big Season 2 cliffhanger, with the crew of the Discovery sent hundreds of years into the future, to a time when the Federation no longer exists. That leaves the team separated from the time they know — but still fighting for a better universe. Watch the trailer right here:

Here’s the new season’s official synopsis:

After making the jump in the second season finale, season three of "Star Trek: Discovery" finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew dropping out of the wormhole and into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must together fight to regain a hopeful future.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 premieres on CBS All Access on October 15. New episodes will appear on the service weekly.