‘Strange World’ Teaser: Disney’s New Movie Is Old School Sci-Fi

Disney’s fall release this year is an interesting looking throwback to vintage science fiction titled Strange World. The name evokes old pulp magazines, which were filled with weird and wild stories of explorers and adventures. I’m not sure what kind of audience there is for that kind of almost 100 year old sci-fi and fantasy picture — the inspiration for Strange World comes from roughly the same era that produced John Carter, and that didn’t work out to well for Disney, at least at the box office. Still, the company really seems to be going for it, with posters and a trailer that really play up the old school vibe of something that might have been made decades and decades ago.

For example, check out the film’s first teaser, complete with big onscreen text and a bombastic voiceover narrator. The images are all modern, colorful, 3D digital animation, but the energy of this thing comes straight out of the 1950s, or even earlier.

That’s Jake Gyllenhaal you hear as the lead character in the film, who is named Searcher Clade and is described as “the son of a steadfast explorer.” The film was directed by Don Hall and Qui Nguyen of Big Hero 6 and Raya and the Last Dragon, respectively.

Disney also released a first poster for the film:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

The original action-adventure journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest—and by far— most crucial mission.

Strange World is scheduled to premiere on November 23, 2022.

