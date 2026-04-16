The New ‘Street Fighter’ Trailer Is Straight Fire(ball)

The first Street Fighter movie from the 1990s was a goofy Jean-Claude Van Damme film with goofy costumes and a storyline about the United Nations fighting a bunch of M. Bison’s goons. (I like this movie, mind you, but it is what it is.)

The new Street Fighter is going to extreme lengths to convince you that it is the old Street Fighter II arcade game distilled into a feature film. Yes, the new trailer for the movie seems to suggest it does have a plot (can you believe it? A plot!) about a martial-arts tournament and Ken (Noah Centineo) trying to redeem himself through punching sumo wrestlers and Russian guys with weird chest hair.

But really what Paramount is selling with this movie is old arcade nostalgia. All the characters from the game show up. They’ve got their classic costumes and ridiculous hair. (Cody Rhodes, thank you for your service.) And they all can do their special moves. There are multiple fireballs, there are extending arms, there are Shoryuken galore. It’s just wall-to-wall game references.

Is that enough to make a compelling and exciting movie? I guess we’ll see ... in the meantime, check out the trailer for yourself below:

READ MORE: Why the Old Street Fighter Movie Is Actually Good

There are three new posters for the film as well. One for “The Good Guys”...

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One for “The Bad Guys”...

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And one with just the trio of leads.

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Here is Street Fighter’s official synopsis:

Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s GAME OVER!

Street Fighter opens in theaters on October 16.

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