‘Super Mario Bros.’ Debuts First Look Image in New Poster

The last time there was a Super Mario Bros. movie in theaters, the year was 1993 and Mario looked like Bob Hoskins, King Koopa looked like Dennis Hopper, and there were no mushrooms in sight. If nothing else, this new Mario Bros. movie — which is animated, instead of in live-action, will have no such issues with not looking like the game.

The first image from the new Super Mario Bros., unveiled as a teaser poster for the film, looks like it could come right out of a Nintendo, and features Mario (or at least the back of Mario) beholding at an enormous Mushroom Kingdom. Take a look; get in for a real close inspection and you’ll see a lot of familiar characters and locations from the long game series...

And here is the film’s official synopsis:

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on Teen Titans Go!, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Minions: The Rise of Gru), the film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

We still don’t know the movie’s premise or plot, but we’ll probably get a better idea of that this weekend, when the first trailer for this Mario movie debuts at New York Comic-Con. Super Mario Bros. is scheduled to open in theaters on April 7, 2023.

