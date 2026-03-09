The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is less than a month away from hitting theaters, and the film’s newly released final trailer promises an out-of-this-world adventure for fans.

The latest trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was revealed Monday (March 9), teasing colorful, cosmic clashes, new characters, and Bowser’s return to villainous form with the help of his son, Bowser Jr.

Loosely based on the 2007 Nintendo Wii game Super Mario Galaxy, the film will see Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and new allies such as Yoshi and Rosalina as they embark on an intergalactic journey across gravity-defying planets to stop Bowser and Bowser Jr. from taking over.

The trailer previews more of the latter villain as he faces off against Mario and Luigi. “The Bowser name shall be feared once more,” Bowser Jr. exclaims after seemingly freeing his father, who returns to rule over the Koopa Kingdom after being imprisoned by Mario for his previous crimes against the Mushroom Kingdom.

Other new characters who appear in the trailer include Birdo, King Wart, and the T-Rex from the Super Mario Odyssey game.

Watch the final trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, below:

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie features the voice talents of Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Benny Safdie, Donald Glover, Issa Rae, Luis Guzmán, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Brie Larson.

The upcoming film serves as the sequel to 2023’s The Super Mario Movie. Produced in partnership by Illumination and Nintendo, and distributed by Universal Pictures, the film was a massive smash at the box office, grossing a whopping $1.3 billion worldwide against a $100 million budget.

The Super Mario Movie is the first, and currently only, movie based on a video game to make $1 billion at the box office globally.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie hits theaters on April 1, 2026.

