As the cinematic world surrounding the Super Mario Bros. expands with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie this year, one of the film’s stars is already thinking about his character’s next on-screen adventure—and he’s got a spooky one in mind.

Charlie Day, who voices Mario’s brother Luigi in 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie and its cosmic 2026 sequel, says he’d love to make a Luigi’s Mansion movie happen at some point.

Speaking about the potential for a movie based on the Luigi’s Mansion game series, the Horrible Bosses star told ScreenRant that he’d “be thrilled to do Luigi’s Mansion, just because it’s such a fun game.”

However, he added that Nintendo and Illumination would probably need to balance the scarier elements of the games — which are far and few between, to be honest — to appeal to younger viewers.

“Not that you would make it like a horror movie for kids, but it could have some more, sort of, jump scares in it,” Day shared. “It does seem like it would make a great movie.”

READ MORE: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Review: Lots of Characters, No Stars

The Luigi’s Mansion video game series is a spooky spinoff of the main Super Mario franchise.

The lightly horror-themed series focuses on Luigi — Mario’s timid younger, taller twin brother — across three game entries as he’s forced to explore haunted locations and capture not-so-friendly ghosts to rescue Mario and other allies from King Boo.

Unlike the franchise’s typical platforming games, the Luigi’s Mansion series focuses on environment exploration and prominently features puzzle-solving gameplay.

The first game, Luigi’s Mansion, was released in 2001 on the Nintendo GameCube. The second game, Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon, was released in 2013 on the Nintendo 3DS. A third game, Luigi’s Mansion 3, was released in 2019 on the Nintendo Switch. A fourth game has yet to be publicly confirmed amid major fan enthusiasm and support.

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