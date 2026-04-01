Is There Going to Be a ‘Luigi’s Mansion’ Movie?

Is There Going to Be a ‘Luigi’s Mansion’ Movie?

Nintendo

As the cinematic world surrounding the Super Mario Bros. expands with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie this year, one of the film’s stars is already thinking about his character’s next on-screen adventure—and he’s got a spooky one in mind.

Charlie Day, who voices Mario’s brother Luigi in 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie and its cosmic 2026 sequel, says he’d love to make a Luigi’s Mansion movie happen at some point.

Speaking about the potential for a movie based on the Luigi’s Mansion game series, the Horrible Bosses star told ScreenRant that he’d “be thrilled to do Luigi’s Mansion, just because it’s such a fun game.”

However, he added that Nintendo and Illumination would probably need to balance the scarier elements of the games — which are far and few between, to be honest — to appeal to younger viewers.

“Not that you would make it like a horror movie for kids, but it could have some more, sort of, jump scares in it,” Day shared. “It does seem like it would make a great movie.”

READ MORE: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Review: Lots of Characters, No Stars

The Luigi’s Mansion video game series is a spooky spinoff of the main Super Mario franchise.

The lightly horror-themed series focuses on Luigi — Mario’s timid younger, taller twin brother — across three game entries as he’s forced to explore haunted locations and capture not-so-friendly ghosts to rescue Mario and other allies from King Boo.

Unlike the franchise’s typical platforming games, the Luigi’s Mansion series focuses on environment exploration and prominently features puzzle-solving gameplay.

The first game, Luigi’s Mansion, was released in 2001 on the Nintendo GameCube. The second game, Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon, was released in 2013 on the Nintendo 3DS. A third game, Luigi’s Mansion 3, was released in 2019 on the Nintendo Switch. A fourth game has yet to be publicly confirmed amid major fan enthusiasm and support.

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Gallery Credit: Erica Russell

Filed Under: Charlie Day, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
Categories: Movie News

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