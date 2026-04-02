The Super Mario Galaxy Movie star Charlie Day went viral Wednesday (April 1) for calling alleged murderer Luigi Mangione his second-favorite Luigi while promoting the new animated movie.

The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor, who provides the voice of Mario’s timid brother Luigi in The Super Mario Bros. Movie and its 2026 sequel, was chatting with Italy’s Tintoria podcast in Tokyo alongside his castmates Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach) and Keegan-Michael Key (Toad) when he was asked to name his “favorite Luigi in recent American history.”

Both Taylor-Joy and Key seemed to know what was coming as the Dune: Part Two star placed her hand against her forehead dramatically and the comedian began howling in laughter.

“Well me, first of all. Number one,” an amused Day answered. He then laughed before adding, “Uh,Luigi Mangione. Number two.”

Watch the viral moment unfold, below:

Mangione is currently facing both state and federal charges for allegedly killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was shot dead on December 4, 2024 in New York City.

Following the killing, Mangione was hailed as a sort of folk hero by many online amid growing outrage toward the hyper-capitalistic, for-profit U.S. health insurance system.

READ MORE: An Honest Kid’s Review of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Mangione’s arrest following a nationwide five-day manhunt sparked the viral #FreeLuigi trend and social movement, with some even dressing as the Super Mario Bros. character and referencing the video game icon on signs and other merch during protests in support of Mangione.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Mangione’s state trial has been pushed back to September 8. A day later, on Thursday (March 2) it was announced Mangione’s federal trial will now begin in January 2027.

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