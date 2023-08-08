A24 Announces ‘Talk to Me’ Sequel

The hot summer box office has been fueled by big movies like Barbie and Oppenheimer, and helped by smaller indie hits, like the Talk to Me, which has already grossed over $24 million in theaters against a reported budget of just $4.5 million. The movie has also proven to be a major critical hit, with a 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

As such, it’s not entirely shocking that A24 is wasting no time getting to work on a sequel — which has the ideal title: Talk 2 Me. The company announced the news on Instagram, with an animated title treatment.

READ MORE: Famous Actors Who Almost Played Iconic Horror Villains

Look, if they didn’t call the sequel Talk 2 Me I would refuse to see it on basic principle.

Talk to Me follows a bunch of teenagers who use a severed hand to contact spirits in the afterlife. There are rules to using this thing that are supposed to keep you safe — but of course the kids break the rules and, horror ensues. The sequel will be made by the same creative team as the first film: Danny Philippou and Bill Hinzman are writing the script, and Danny and Michael Philippou are directing. The first film was an entirely Australian production.

Talk to Me’s $10.4 million opening weekend was A24’s biggest debut for any movie since Midsommar in 2019. The film dropped less than 40 percent at the box office last weekend, which is a very good number for any movie these days.

Talk to Me is still in theaters everywhere. A24 has not announced a release date for Talk 2 Me.