David Byrne Tries on His Big Suit in ‘Stop Making Sense’ Re-Release Trailer

In a new trailer for an old classic, we see David Byrne once again dawning his famous Big Suit from the beloved Talking Heads concert film Stop Making Sense — which A24 is bringing back to theaters this year.

Talking Heads is perhaps one of the most consistently interesting bands to come out of the post-punk scene. While tons of other bands in the scene ended up gravitating towards darker, minimalist sounds in reaction to the pure energy of punk, Talking Heads went in a different direction. They embraced gospel choirs, catchy synth lines, and influences from all corners of the globe while maintaining a quaint Americana.

The whole reason behind the famous Big Suit Byrne wore in Stop Making Sense is that he wanted to make his body look bigger. Music lives in the body. He explains on the film’s DVD release that “I wanted my head to appear smaller and the easiest way to do that was to make my body bigger because music is very physical and often the body understands it before the head.”

You can watch Byrne try on his old suit in the trailer for the Stop Making Sense re-releases below:

Stop Making Sense, directed by Jonathan Demme, was originally released in 1984. The movie features hits from classic albums like Speaking In Tongues and their most critically acclaimed release, Remain In Light. While its often labeled a cult classic, it's also widely accepted as one of (if not the) best concert movie ever made. The stage show is extravagant, telling non-verbal stories based on stage cues.

A24 will release Stop Making Sense in theaters some time in 2023.