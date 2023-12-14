‘Death Stranding’ Will Get a Movie From A24

It’s happening: A24 is working with Kojima Productions and game creator Hideo Kojima on a Death Stranding movie. Kojima previously was the auteur behind such legendary games as the Metal Gear and Metal Gear Solid franchises.

Here was Kojima’s comment on the news:

A24 was born into this world about 10 years ago, their presence is singular within the industry, they are like no other. The films they are delivering to the world are high in quality and very innovative. I have been attracted to their creations and they have even inspired my own work. Their innovative approach to storytelling aligns with what Kojima Productions has been doing for the last 8 years. Now, we are making a ‘Death Stranding’ movie together.

“There are a lot of ‘game adaptation films’ out there but what we are creating is not just a direct translation of the game,” he added. “The intention is that our audience will not only be fans of the games, but our film will be for anyone who loves cinema. We are creating a Death Stranding universe that has never been seen before.”

Note, however that almost exactly one year ago today, there was a similar announcement about a Death Stranding movie and here we sit a year later, and ... we’re basically talking about the same basic news. And don’t even get me started on the Metal Gear Solid movie...

As for the premise of the film, it is described as a movie that will “delve into the mysteries surrounding the apocalyptic event called the ‘Death Stranding,’ which blurred the lines between life and death, and brought forth nightmarish creatures into a world on the brink of collapse.”

The game’s cast included such recognizable movie and TV talents as Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Guillermo del Toro and Margaret Qualley, and was set on a post-apocalyptic world where strange monsters wander the landscape. No word yet on whether any of these talents will appear in the film version.

