Get Ready For ‘Talk To Me,’ Your Next A24 Horror Obsession

The acclaimed Australian horror film Talk to Me is the first movie by directors Danny and Michael Philippou, and it stars Sophia Wilde. It tells the tale of a group of teenagers who find an embalmed hand. When they start experimenting with it, they realize that they can use it to speak with the dead. Of course, like with all of these things in horror movies, there are a few rules.

You can only hold the hand in a seancé for 90 seconds. Any more than that, and the spirits won't want to leave. You light a candle when you want to start, and you blow it out to end the ritual. Unfortunately, some people are closer to the dead than others. Mia, portrayed by Sophia Wilde, recently lost her mother. It's clear from the trailer that her grief is really eating away at her. While she's hesitant to take part in the seancé, she eventually succumbs to mourning and curiosity. Check out the trailer below:

She quite literally can't let go of the person she lost, and those feelings take over. Instead of following the rules like everyone else, she manages to take the hand for herself. The only problem is, she forgets (or decides) not to close the door when she's done. But what if those on the other side aren't quite the way they present themselves? All hell breaks loose now that the floodgates are open, and the group must find a way to end what they started as they're pursued by phantasms of those they used to know.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces.

Talk to Me is scheduled to open in theaters on July 28.