‘Tarot’ Trailer: The Fortune Telling Cards Are Now a Movie

How has there not been a Tarot horror movie before? That just seems like such an obvious target for a straight-ahead scarefest! According to IMDb, there have been a few obscure films with that or similar titles before, but certainly not a signature movie that millions of people immediately think of when they hear the word.

No surprises here; you hear the name Tarot and you can probably figure out what the film is about yourself. A bunch of young people meddle with the primal forces of nature by doing a Tarot reading from someone else’s deck, and inadvertently start a chain reaction of spooky, fortune-telling murders. Again, nothing mind-blowing. But it’s Tarot, I am not sure the audience for such a movie wants mind-blowing.

They want scary. So is the film scary? Well, take a look at the trailer and see what you think...

That’s Jacob Batalon from Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man franchise, co-starring with Harriet Slater, Adain Bradley, and Avantika. The film was written and directed by Spenser Cohen and Anna Halberg.

Here is the Tarot movie’s official synopsis:

When a group of friends recklessly violates the sacred rule of Tarot readings – never use someone else’s deck – they unknowingly unleash an unspeakable evil trapped within the cursed cards. One by one, they come face to face with fate and end up in a race against death to escape the future foretold in their readings.

Tarot is scheduled to open in theaters on May 10. You don’t need to see the future to think if they made this movie for a reasonable budget, it could easily turn a pretty sizable profit.

