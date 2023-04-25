Even after The Mandalorian Season 3, it’s not entirely clear why the title character and his adopted son Grogu showed up on The Book of Boba Fett for several episodes — and pretty much took over the entire series for a little while to continue their own storylines from the end of The Mandalorian Season 2.

The Book of Boba Fett star Temuera Morrison still sounds a little befuddled (and maybe even annoyed) about the whole situation himself. At SUPANOVA Comic Con & Gaming convention in Australia, he joked (?) about how the Mandalorian “stole” part of The Book of Boba Fett, which in his words was “painful” to watch.

Here’s what he said (via We Got This Covered:

Well that Mando guy stole a few chapters of my book. It was painful watching him turn up with some black new lethal sword. And the way he turned up in my Book of Boba, he just destroyed everybody. I’m sure this guy is… ah… ruining my show. But I couldn’t say anything. I’m not the writer, so I have to bear it I guess.

Asked whether he was supposed to return the favor with a cameo in The Mandalorian Season 3, Morrison replied “I was supposed to be in The Mandalorian season 3 but nobody rang me. I was waiting for the phone call in New Zealand, waiting and wanting to give up.”

Lucasfilm Lucasfilm loading...

READ MORE:This Is the Worst Change George Lucas Ever Made to Star Wars

If you were Temuera Morrison, you might be a little miffed about the whole situation too. It’s your show, and yet in the middle of the series, your story stops and you basically vanish for a whole episode while this other guy becomes the focus. On the other hand, Boba Fett was technically dead for decades until he came back during Season 2 of The Mandalorian. So he kind of started the whole taking screentime from the title character thing himself.

A second season of The Book of Boba Fett has yet to be confirmed, but it is assumed the character will appear in Dave Filoni’s upcoming Star Wars movie that will unite and conclude all of the current Star Wars Disney+ series like The Mandalorian and Ahsoka.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app