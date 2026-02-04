The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is revving back up again — this time as TV show.

That’s the word from The Hollywood Reporter, who says that after “a competitive bidding situation” the rights to the long-running slasher franchise will now belong to A24, who is planning to make a TV series out of it. They add that “the indie studio will first tackle a series based on the franchise with Glen Powell among the executive producers and The Long Walk writer JT Mollner attached to direct.” (Powell is just a producer; he will not appear on screen in the series.)

Texas Chainsaw (2022) Netflix

Mollner had this to say about the news:

I’ve said publicly that I’m not interested in remaking perfect films, and the original Texas Chain Saw Massacre is a perfect film. I have so much reverence for [director and co-writer] Tobe Hooper and Kim Henkel because they created something bold, transgressive, and truly seminal that holds up even today as the gold standard for horror. When the idea for a long form exploration into this world came to me, I saw it as a fresh way in, as well to honor and build on the existing folklore. It’s the only way I wanted to do it — and I can’t imagine better partners for this concept than A24. This is truly an honor.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre was one of the very first of a new generation of darker, bloodier horror films when it debuted in theaters in 1974. Made on a tiny budget by director Tobe Hooper with a cast of unknowns, it became a major independent hit and has spawned a franchise that spans half a century and now includes nine films. The most recent, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, went straight to Netflix in 2022. (It also stunk, but let’s not hold that against this project; many Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequels stink.)

The original Texas Chain Saw Massacre by Toby Hooper was added to the National Film Registry in 2024. To date, it’s had comic books and video games and merchandise — but never a TV adaptation.

