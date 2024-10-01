The Erotic Thriller Is Back in the First Trailer for Nicole Kidman’s ‘Babygirl’ Trailer

Cinephiles who were around in the 1980s and ’90s know that movie theaters used to be lousy with erotic thrillers. Think there are too many superhero movies today? That’s how many erotic thrillers there used to be — or maybe more — because they were relatively inexpensive to make, and, let’s face it, sex sells.

Eventually, audiences tired of erotic thrillers, as they do when any particular genre gets run into the ground with too many inferior copycats. But these days the erotic thriller is practically an endangered species. So I could see this new one — called Babygirl, starring Nicole Kidman and the appropriately named Harris Dickinson — being a big hit. The competition is beyond sparse, and the premise of this one (Kidman is the head of a company who gets the hots for an intern, leading to a dangerous relationship) is really good.

The trailer looks good as well. You can watch it below.

Babygirl has already premiered at the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals earlier this fall, and it was well-received at both venues. It’s got a 93 percent currently on Rotten Tomatoes, and Kidman won the Best Actress prize at Venice for her performance, signaling this erotic thriller could be, of all things, an awards contender as well. (Then again, Fatal Attraction was a Best Picture nominee, so there is a precedent there.)

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

A high-powered CEO puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much younger intern.

Babygirl is scheduled to open in theaters on Christmas.

