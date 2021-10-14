New ‘The Batman’ Teaser Hypes Saturday’s Full Trailer Debut

If you’re on the fence about tuning in to DC FanDome this weekend, know this: At the bare minimum, you’re going to get to see a new trailer for The Batman.

Last year’s FanDome, DC Comics’ now annual online virtual convention, featured the debut of the very first trailer for The Batman, which was then just beginning production. This year, the film has already wrapped (Principal photography concluded back in March) so expect to see a lot more from the film, including appearances by stars like Robert Pattinson.

The official The Batman Twitter account confirmed that there will be a new trailer for the movie this morning, sharing a very brief teaser that includes a shot of the Bat-Signal and includes Pattinson’s Batman saying “It’s not just a signal. It’s a warning.” Watch it below:

Robert Pattinson has previously promised “surprises” for fans who tune in to DC FanDome, which will also include new glimpses of upcoming DC projects like Black AdamShazam! Fury of the GodsAquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and The Flash — which features several more Batmen of its own. How soon before Warner Bros. announces a Batman: Into the Bat-verse crossover? It seems like this is all teeing something like that up.

The Batman opens in theaters on March 4, 2022. Directed by Matt Reeves, it also stars Paul Dano, Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Andy Serkis, John Turturro, and Colin Farrell as the Penguin. DC FanDome is this Saturday, October 16 at DCFanDome.com.

