Robert Pattinson, who plays the Caped Crusader in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, has given fans a hint on what we can expect to see at the DC FanDome virtual event this October. During the Academy Museum’s premiere party, Pattinson teased that the new footage being released online will be full of “surprises,” and will also feature Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman.

“Me and Zoë [Kravitz] did some stuff. It’s a fun little thing,” Pattinson told Variety. “There are lots of little surprises for it.” While this tidbit doesn't reveal too much, it does pique our curiosity as to what the exclusive clip will contain. Pattinson also confirmed that he's been able to watch some of the film, which comes out next year. “I’ve seen some of the movie now and it’s kind of really cool,” said Pattinson. “It’s really cool.”

The Academy Museum is located on the LACMA campus in a 300,000-square-foot space, with several exhibits displaying iconic memorabilia from cinematic history. The museum also includes an expansive movie theater that will hold regular screenings. When asked if he would consider donating any of his own artifacts from his acting career, he jokingly responded: “Oh god, I want to keep most [of them], so I can sell them when I’m broke.”

Hopefully, The Batman's segment at DC FanDome will clue is in a little more about the film’s plot. So far, details have been kept tightly under wraps. We do know that Pattinson and Kravitz will be joined onscreen by Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell. We also know that Reeves’ intention as director was to make this the “most emotional” Batman movie in history.

The virtual, entirely free DC FanDome will take place on October 16. The Batman arrives in theaters on March 4, 2022.

Every DC Comics Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best From Superman and the Mole Men to The Suicide Squad, we ranked every movie based on DC comics.