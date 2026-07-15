The Batman Part II is now even further away than before.

Matt Reeves’ critically acclaimed reinvention of the DC franchise first hit theaters in 2022. Initially, a sequel was planned for the fall of 2025. But 2025 came and went with no sequel. At one point, the movie was on the calendar for the fall of 2026. Until recently, it was expected in theaters in the fall of 2027.

Not anymore.

As part of a series of adjustments to their release calendar, Warner Bros. just pushed back The Batman Part II yet again — to the spring of 2028.

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READ MORE: Every Title Card From Batman: The Animated Series, Ranked

To be sure, some of these delays were beyond Reeves and star Robert Pattinson’s control. Not long after The Batman opened in theaters, DC named James Gunn and Peter Safran co-CEOs of its film studio, and they had their own plans for a movie universe that don’t necessarily include Reeves’ Dark Knight. (Gunn supposedly is developing a separate Batman and Robin film that would star a totally different cast.)

There was also a writers and actors strike in 2023 that affected the film’s progress. And now Warner Bros. is deep in the process of getting acquired by Paramount Skydance — a potential merger now targeted by a suit filed by numerous state attorneys general, meaning the entire process could take years, or possibly never happen at all. A production as massive as The Batman Part II will certainly be affected by that.

When the film does come out, it is expected to star Pattinson as Batman, along with returning co-stars Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon), Colin Farrell (The Penguin), and Andy Serkis (Alfred). They’ll be joined by Sebastian Stan as the new Harvey Dent, with Scarlett Johansson as Dent’s wife.

The Batman Part II is now scheduled to open in theaters on February 18, 2028. Assuming the movie does open on that date, it will have been almost six years between installments of the franchise.

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