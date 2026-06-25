The hottest comic book in stores right now is getting the animated series treatment.

Absolute Batman, written by Scott Snyder and illustrated by Nick Dragotta, is now in development at DC Studios. The company announce today at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival that they are working on the show, along with a pair of other animated DC properties.

Here’s how they describe the Absolute Batman TV show, which will be executive produced by Snyder, who also serves as showrunner:

Absolute Batman boldly reinvents the Batman mythos for a new generation of fans, reimagining the Dark Knight as a working-class hero up against impossible odds (and the most terrifying foes ever), on a mission to prove that even in an era of wealth, power and corruption, one good person can change the world.

The Absolute Batman comic is part of DC’s “Absolute” line of books, launched in 2024 and set in their own alternate reality where familiar DC heroes and villains are modernized and reinterpreted for the 2020s.

Warner Bros. Warner Bros.

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In addition to Absolutely Batman, DC is also working on an adult animated series about the Joker — with a twist.

“When Batman is murdered, the Joker launches a ruthless crusade through Gotham’s underworld to find the killer who took away his greatest adversary,” says the official synopsis. “But as his violent quest for answers pushes him closer towards vigilante than villain, Joker is forced to confront the truth that without Batman, he doesn’t know who he is.”

Warner Bros. Warner Bros.

Lastly, DC confirmed they are working on an untitled kids animated about Krypto, the scene-stealing super-dog from Superman and Supergirl.

Its synopsis:

When he’s not hanging out with Superman or Supergirl, Krypto tags along with a gang of misfit criminal wannabes who live down the block, and they soon discover he’s a ball of destructive, lovable energy worse than any of them! As he follows them into misadventures and poorly laid plans, Krypto’s pure nature slowly ends up redeeming them, whether they want it or not.

DC, of course, is also busy with a bunch of other movies and TV shows. Supergirl opens in theaters this weekend, Clayface follows in the fall, and Man of Tomorrow debuts in theaters next summer. They also have a live-action Green Lantern series debuting on HBO Max later this summer.

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