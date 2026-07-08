Holy Zillow Batman!

One of the most famous homes in TV history is for sale. 380 S. San Rafael Avenue in Pasadena, California — best known as the exterior of Wayne Manor on the 1960s Batman television series — is now on the market.

Asking price? $32 million. But hey: If you’ve got Bruce Wayne money, that’s nothing.

The Jacobean Tudor Revival home was built in 1928. At 18,665 square feet it’s a mansion worthy of a billionaire whose parents were murdered in a mugging gone wrong in Crime Alley.

In addition to seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, Wayne Manor 1966 includes a private theater, a pool, and even a pickleball court — but not a Batcave, unfortunately.

Warner Bros. Warner Bros.

READ MORE: Every Batman Actor, Ranked From Worst to Best

This home was just the Wayne Manor of the ’60s Batman show; other buildings have served as Bruce Wayne’s famous base in other media. (In Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises, for example, Wayne Manor was played by Nottingham, England’s Wollaton Hlal.)

Obviously, this home did not serve as the interior of Wayne Manor on the Batman TV series of the 1960s starring Adam West and Burt Ward; the various rooms of the home were built on a soundstage. But if you’ve got $32 million to blow on an extravagant Pasadena mansion, you’ve definitely got enough money to remodel one or two of the rooms to make it look like Bruce Wayne’s living room, or his secret study with the firepoles hidden behind the book case.

At the very least, if you buy this thing, you are honor bound to buy a bust of William Shakespeare and stick it on a desk somewhere. If you don’t, you should be ashamed of yourself.