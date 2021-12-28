‘The Batman’ Trailer Reveals More Of Zoë Kravitz’ Catwoman

Warner Bros. has shared a new trailer for Matt Reeves' upcoming superhero film The Batman. This time, we get to see more of Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman as she exchanges blows with the Caped Crusader — as well as a couple of clawed quips. "The Bat and the Cat—it's got a nice ring," says Selina Kyle in one close encounter.

We also watch Bruce Wayne as he uncovers a series of cryptic messages from the Riddler (Paul Dano), who encourages Batman to "unmask the truth about this cesspool we call a city."

Watch the action-packed trailer below:

At the beginning of the trailer, Bruce Wayne is approached by Bella Reál (Jayme Lawson), a mayoral candidate for Gotham City. "You know, you really could be doing more for this city," she tells him. "Your family has a history of philanthropy but as far as I can tell you're not doing anything." Spliced in between this conversation are flashes of Bruce's nighttime crime-fighting escapades. If only she knew who she was talking to.

The rest of The Batman's A-list cast includes Jeffrey Wright as Batman's police officer ally James Gordon, John Turturro as crime lord Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as district attorney Gil Colson, Andy Serkis as Batman's butler and Mentor Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as a disfigured, rising crime lord known as the Penguin.

In addition, Warner Bros. released some new split cover art for the collector's edition of Empire Magazine. The graphic features Pattinson's Batman shrouded in red, while Kravitz' Catwoman is illuminated in blue.

Check it out below:

The Batman arrives exclusively in theaters on March 4, 2022.