The Batman Part II is adding some heavy hitters to its cast.

As unveiled on social media by writer and director Matt Reeves, the movie will star far more than just Robert Pattinson reprising his role as the young Dark Knight. (Maybe not so young anymore; the first movie will have come out five years ago by the time the sequel hits theaters.)

The biggest new names are two Marvel stars: Scarlett Johansson, who used to play Black Widow, and Sebastian Stan, who still plays Bucky Barnes (AKA the Winter Soldier) and will be seen in Marvel’s upcoming Avengers sequel later this year.

In a series of tweets, Reeves announced their casting himself. Alongside a GIF of Sebastian Stan, for example, he wrote “In a Gotham state of mind ... welcome.”

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For Johansson he wrote “Next exit, Gotham ... welcome.”

Reeves also posted GIFs of actors Sebastian Koch, Charles Dance, and Brian Tyree Henry (another Marvel alum; he plays both Phastos of the Eternals and voices Miles Morales’ dad in the Spider-Verse animated movies).

Although not confirmed by Reeves himself, the rumor going around online is that Stan will play Harvey Dent, the crusading Gotham City reporter who inevitably gets half his face scarred in a mob attack, goes insane, and becomes the Batman villain known as Two-Face. The character has previously been portrayed in movies by Tommy Lee Jones (in Batman Forever) and Aaron Eckhart (in The Dark Knight).

There’s not much info in the way of plot details for The Batman Part II, which continues the story of Pattinson’s Batman during the character’s early days as a Gotham City vigilante. In the first film, he battled Penguin (Colin Farrell) and the Riddler (Paul Dano).

The Batman Part II is currently scheduled to open in theaters on October 1, 2027.