Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’ Finally Comes Alive in First Trailer

Guillermo del Toro keeps transforming old classics for Netflix. He previously directed his vision of the animated favorite Pinocchio; now he’s tackling one of the most famous horror tales of all time: Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein.

For del Toro, this has been a dream project for many years — or maybe decades. He’s been talking about it publicly since at least the 2000s, and after several stabs at the project fell through at various other studios, he finally got to make his dream a reality at Netflix, who funded his version of the Gothic horror classic with an impressive cast that includes Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein, Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, and Jacob Elordi as Frankenstein’s Monster. The parallels between Victor Frankenstein pursuing his quixotic dreams of creating life, and del Toro’s own endless quest to create his cinematic vision are already getting me extremely excited for this film. Who doesn’t love a good horror allegory for the act of moviemaking itself?

The first trailer for the film confirms that GDT’s Frankenstein will premiere later this year on Netflix. It also confirms that this thing looks like pure unfiltered del Toro Gothic horror. Check out the trailer below to see for yourself:

READ MORE: The Best Movie Trailers of the Last 10 Years

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro adapts Mary Shelley’s classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein premieres on Netflix in November. Suddenly I am extremely hungry for a pretzel shaped like Frankenstein’s Monster’s head.

Get our free mobile app