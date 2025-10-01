Guillermo del Toro has talked about making a Frankenstein movie for years. It’s basically his dream project. It’s fun when someone’s dream project is like a literal nightmare. Horror movies!

Finally, del Toro made his Frankenstein, and it’s coming to theaters and Netflix this fall. Let the comparisons between Dr. Victor Frankenstein (played by del Toro’s version by Oscar Isaac), who is obsessed with bringing his creation to life, and del Toro himself, who is obsessed with bringing his movie to life, begin!

The film has a dream cast as well. In addition to Isaac, the movie also stars Jacob Elordi as Frankenstein’s Monster, and Mia Goth as Isaac’s love interest. The film also stars Charles Dance as Victor Frankenstein’s Dad (I don’t see his name listed here, so let’s just call him Artie Frankenstein, because that is a really fun name) and Christoph Waltz as Goth’s uncle and Victor’s benefactor. (Waltz feels like he would make a great Victor Frankenstein himself, so I wonder if that aspect will play into his character and his performance at all.)

Watch the latest trailer for Frankenstein below:

Netflix also shared what they called “Creature Reveal Art.” Back in my day, we called this a poster. But I guess it’s also art that functions as a creature reveal, sure.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro adapts Mary Shelley’s classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.

Frankenstein opens in theaters on October 17, and then it premieres on Netflix streaming on November 7.

