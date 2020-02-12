Wes Anderson Returns With the First ‘French Dispatch’ Trailer

Wes Anderson returns this summer with his tenth feature film — and from the looks of it, his most Wes Anderson-y movie yet.

It’s called The French Dispatch (or, if you’re feeling like a completist, The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun) and it’s about the comings and goings of an imaginary magazine inspired by Anderson’s love of The New Yorker. (You can read more about that in The New Yorker.)

Anderson has apparently “been a New Yorker devotee since he was a teenager, and has even amassed a vast collection of bound volumes of the magazine, going back to the 1940s.” The film is about not only the magazine, but the stories in it, as three different ones are dramatized in the film. It sort of recalls the story-within-a-story structure of The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Here’s the movie’s first trailer which does indeed confirm it is a Wes Anderson movie.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

THE FRENCH DISPATCH brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city. It stars Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray and Owen Wilson.

The French Dispatch opens in theaters on July 24.