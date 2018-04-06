Yes, The Incredibles are coming back, but let’s not bury the lede here – Edna Mode is returning, and you better believe she’s kept busy these past 14 years. The fashion icon is just as, if not more, beloved than ever and has been busy designing for the likes of Kendall Jenner. But maybe too busy, considering Elastigirl went to another designer for her suit. (Don’t tell Edna).

Ah, too late, someone told Edna, and she’s livid. A new featurette from The Incredibles 2 is all about the famous animated designer, and features real-life fashion figures and celebs praising her work. But most importantly, the video has some brand-new footage from the upcoming sequel, including a look at Helen Parr’s (Holly Hunter) new suit. The classic red suit has been replaced by silver and black, or is “all dark and angsty” as Helen describes. She went with another designer and Edna is not pleased. Don’t worry though, Edna’s made sure she’ll be The Incredibles’ exclusive designer, “throughout the known universe and until the end of time.”

The Brad Bird-directed sequel (which, of course, features Bird voicing Edna once again), picks up right after the original 2004 movie ended. While Elastigirl is out saving the world, Bob (Craig T. Nelson) is living the rough life of a stay-at-home dad. Samuel L. Jackson‘s Frozone is back, and we’ll meet new characters voiced by Sofia Bush, Catherine Keener, Bob Odenkirk, and Jonathan Banks. The Incredibles 2 hits theaters June 15.

