In a normal year, we’d be getting ready to watch Judd Apatow’s latest movie in theaters; this one is called The King of Staten Island and it stars Pete Davidson in a story loosely based on his own life. But The King of Staten Island is not coming to theaters. As a result of the coronavirus, the film will now go straight to VOD next month.

At least it’s coming out at all. The first trailer is below, and features Davidson playing a Staten Island slacker and aspiring tattoo artist whose life is upended when his mom (Marisa Tomei) starts dating a firefighter (Bill Burr) — the same profession that claimed Davidson’s dad’s life on 9/11. Watch:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Scott (Davidson) has been a case of arrested development ever since his firefighter father died when he was seven. He’s now reached his mid-20s having achieved little, chasing a dream of becoming a tattoo artist that seems far out of reach. As his ambitious younger sister (Maude Apatow, HBO’s Euphoria) heads off to college, Scott is still living with his exhausted ER nurse mother (Oscar® winner Marisa Tomei) and spends his days smoking weed, hanging with the guys—Oscar (Ricky Velez, Master of None), Igor (Moises Arias, Five Feet Apart) and Richie (Lou Wilson, TV’s The Guest Book)—and secretly hooking up with his childhood friend Kelsey (Bel Powley, Apple TV+’s The Morning Show). But when his mother starts dating a loudmouth firefighter named Ray (Bill Burr, Netflix’s F Is for Family), it sets off a chain of events that will force Scott to grapple with his grief and take his first tentative steps toward moving forward in life.

The King of Staten Island will be available on demand on June 12.