With just a few short weeks until Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters, Lucasfilm is cranking out plenty of exciting new details and sneak peeks for the highly-anticipated sequel. In addition to today’s update on the Millennium Falcon and the cool detail it shares with A New Hope, the studio has revealed another official still of Supreme Leader Snoke. Played by Andy Serkis, the mysterious disfigured villain who commands the First Order is stepping out of the shadows in The Last Jedi, getting a little too up close and personal this time around.

Snoke, who previously only appeared via those holographic FaceTime exchanges with Kylo Ren and Hux in The Force Awakens, will appear in all his grotesque glory in Rian Johnson’s upcoming sequel. Empire debuted a new photo of the shadowy villain, and now his desire to communicate via hologram makes perfect sense:

Empire also spoke with Serkis, who offered some interesting details on Snoke’s appearance and personality:

Snoke is bloody dark; way darker than Palpatine. He’s riddled with this osteoporosis so his body’s twisted, like a corkscrew. He’s incredibly damaged, so there’s a bizarre vulnerability about him. Beneath that vulnerability, though, is this intense hatred.

As for Snoke’s potential connection to the Force, Serkis says, “He’s definitely not a Sith, but he’s certainly at the darker end of the Force.” The actor added that he didn’t want to spoil anything, but he says that Snoke’s abilities will start to “unfold a little” in The Last Jedi.