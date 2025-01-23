Why the ‘Star Wars’ Sequel Trilogy Is Better Than You Think

The reputation of the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy — The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker — is not so great these days. And here at ScreenCrush and on our YouTube channel we’ve leveled our fair share of criticism against these three films (especially the last one).

But this trilogy is now five years old. That gives us something we never had before: The benefit of hindsight. And with the benefit of hindsight we can see that for all their flaws (and they do have some!) the Star Wars sequels have a lot going for them, and a lot to say about the world as we live in it today.

In our latest Star Wars video, we break down all three films and talk about why these films are not as bad as you think — even The Rise of Skywalker — and why a lot of the “bad” stuff in that movie, and all three sequels, actually makes a lot of sense. Watch our full defense of the Sequel Trilogy below:

