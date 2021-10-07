‘Venom 2’ Post-Credits Scene Was Open-Ended For A Reason

The following post contains spoilers for Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Post-credits scenes are a staple of the Marvel movie genre, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage has one that is sending fans into a frenzy. The scene, which technically arrived mid-credits, sets up a face-off between Venom and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man. This is huge for the future of the Venom franchise, although it opens up more questions than it answers. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, director Andy Serkis explained his reasoning behind the shocking scene, and what it means for the MCU.

Rumors of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe crossing over into the MCU has been swirling around for a while now, and it only seemed like a matter of time before it became official. But that doesn’t mean there are any specific projects co-starring Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock and Tom Holland's Peter Parker just yet. “We wanted to leave the audience knowing that these universes are going to somehow collide and we wanted to do it in such a way that it still leaves so much open and we're not timing anything,” Serkis stated.

When it boils down to it, the post-credits scene is merely a hint of what's to come — nothing more, nothing less. Said Serkis: “The portal is not being crossed fully. It’s opening up more questions, I suppose, rather than sort of firmly saying [anything]....It is a tease. It's a tease, in the fullest sense of the word.”

Earlier in September, Hardy himself confirmed his belief that the Venom universe and Spider-Man universe are linked. He said that with “the right people and planning” as well as “feedback from the audience,” the two characters could definitely go head-to-head. Only time will tell exactly when that will happen.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is in theaters now.

