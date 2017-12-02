Training to get in shape for a major studio movie is one thing, but training to fight with a massive staff, a light saber, or a blaster? That’s a whole other crop of skills. A new training featurette from The Last Jedi shows the Star Wars cast giving it their all for their action-heavy sequences.

If you didn’t already have a deep appreciation for Daisy Ridley’s commitment to Rey, that’s about to change. Assistant fight coordinator Liang Yang says in the video how blown away he was by Ridley’s ability to learn so much so quickly. Turns out, Ridley learned 3 whole days worth of training in a quick and easy hour and a half. No biggie! You can thank Adam Driver for inspiring her to push herself, too. “I was watching Adam and he gives it so full-out every single time,” Ridley said. “It was like, ‘Oh my god, I can do that.’” We get a look at Driver wielding his crossguard saber like a sweaty madman in the video. But most exciting are the behind-the-scenes looks at The Last Jedi‘s awesome women.