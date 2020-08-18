‘The Matrix 4’ Is Back in Production in Germany

Red pills all around! The cast and crew of The Matrix 4 is back to work.

That’s according to series star Keanu Reeves, who told the Associated Press in a video interview for the new Bill & Ted Face the Music that the long-awaited sequel was in production once again following a several-month delay because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s some really thoughtful, effective protocols in place,” Reeves said, speaking from Berlin, where the movie is now being shot. “I think everyone loves the project, and just really — if you’re ever going to get into any kind of situation that needs to be figured out, or ‘How do we do this?’ show business people are the best.”

The film is being co-written and directed by Lana Wachowski, and also features Reeves’ previous Matrix co-stars Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith. Interestingly, Laurence Fishburne recently revealed he will not return as Morpheus — for the simple reason that he wasn’t invited to appear in the sequel. Still, he said he wished the film well, adding “I hope it’s great.”

It’s kind of weird to make another Matrix movie without the one main character who didn’t die in the original trilogy, but presumably there’s a reason within the story for Morpheus’ exclusion. The Matrix 4 is scheduled to open in theaters on April 1, 2022. Watch Reeves’ full conversation about The Matrix 4 right here: