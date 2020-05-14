‘The Matrix 4’ Aims To Resume Production By July

By this point, we know the staggering impact the coronavirus has had on the film industry. Pushed back releases and production delays have become the norm for major motion pictures in the US. But according to Variety, the team behind The Matrix 4 is only looking ahead. In fact, they hope to resume shooting by early July. Produced by Warner Bros. and directed by Lana Wachowski, The Matrix 4 is the first film in the franchise in over 17 years. But filming for the long-anticipated sci-fi flick was halted in mid-March, where the crew was set up in Berlin.

With the recent news that overseas productions in New Zealand and Prague have slowly begun filming again, Warner Bros. has announced that it plans to continue with The Matrix 4 in the coming weeks. The movie’s cast — which brings back original franchise members Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith — has signed an eight-week extension that lasts until July 6th.

The fact that The Matrix 4 would resume filming in Europe rather than Stateside means that a July date might just be possible. Since European countries were hit with the virus a few weeks before the US, their timeline may allow for production to resume before it can happen here. As of now, The Matrix 4 is set to be released on May 21, 2021. This may change depending on when they get the green light to continue filming, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed.