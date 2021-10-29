‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Trailer: Geralt Is Back

“Something has changed... the world’s acting strange these days.” Yeah, tell me about it.

Thankfully, the world has Geralt of Rivia to protect it. He’s back in the official trailer for the new season of The Witcher. The show first premiered on Netflix in December of 2019 and immediately became one of the streaming service’s biggest shows ever. Two years later, it returns with a new seasons of eight fresh episodes. (A third season has already been greenlit, and there is a prequel series called The Witcher: Blood Oirigin coming as well.)

Watch the new trailer, which includes war, monsters, apocalyptic prophecies, and plenty of action, below:

The Witcher is based on the best-selling fantasy book series by Andrzej Sapkowski and created for television by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. Henry Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia; Freya Allen plays Crown Princess Ciri. 76 million households watched the first season of The Witcher in its first month of release, making it one of the streaming service’s most-watched series to date. (The show was also credited with sparking renewed interest in The Witcher video game series.) It addition to more seasons of The Witcher and the prequel show, Netflix is also working on Nightmare of the Wolf, a prequel film — this one animated — focused on Geralt’s mentor Vesemir. So Netflix is pretty much going to be renamed Witcherflix in about two years time. Instead of the tudum sound, there will be, like, a howling wolf noise at the start of every movie and TV show.

The Witcher Season 2 premieres on Netflix on December 17.

