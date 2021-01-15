Tim Allen Says ‘Galaxy Quest 2’ Has a ‘Fabulous‘ Script

A few weeks ago, on a night when I needed to tune out the generalized insanity of life in 2020, I revisited Galaxy Quest, the sly and funny spoof of Star Trek and its fandom starring Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, and the late Alan Rickman. The movie holds up wonderfully. When I logged the movie on Letterboxd, I wrote that it’s “very high on the list of amazing movies that should have gotten sequels but didn’t, and are so much better for it.”

That may not be true for too much longer, though. Tim Allen just gave an interview to Entertainment Weekly where he revealed some details about the potential Galaxy Quest 2. Saying the project gets discussed “all the time,” Allen revealed the script for the film is “fabulous” — but it hit a snag when Rickman died in 2016.

It had a hiccup because the wonderful Alan Rickman passed. So it all got very sad and dark because [the script] was all about [Rickman’s] Lazarus and [Allen’s] Taggart. It was all about their story. It doesn't mean they can't reboot the idea, and the underlying story was hysterical and fun. As for how they could do the movie without Rickman, Allen hinted that “a member of Alan's Galaxy Quest family could step in and the idea would still work.” (The original film also starred Tony Shalhoub, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Rockwell, Justin Long, and Enrico Colatoni.) Despite the setbacks, Allen told EW he wasn’t concerned that the film was currently in “a holding pattern.” “[The sequel] could happen now or in five years and it doesn’t matter at all because when you travel at light speed, when you come back it can be like only 20 minutes, but 20 years have passed, right?” Uh, is that how light speed works? I learned everything I know about physics from Star Trek, so I’m honestly not sure.