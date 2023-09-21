‘The Santa Clauses’ Announces Season 2 Return Date

While Disney+’s new original content seems to have decreased somewhat since Bob Iger returned as Disney CEO, the streaming service did decide to make a second season of The Santa Clauses, the small-screen continuation of the popular Tim Allen comedy series about an ordinary guy who becomes the new Santa Claus after he accidentally kills the original Claus on Christmas Eve. (That kinda feels like something you should go to jail for, not get a major new job for, but whatever.)

Disney made three Santa Clause movies and then brought Allen and much of the series’ original cast for the Santa Clauses TV show last year. The first season was supposedly amongst the most-watched Disney+ shows in terms of hours streamed (at least according to Disney) and so a second season was put into production, which is set to premiere just in time for the holiday season.

Here is the new season’s official synopsis:

In the series’ sophomore season, the Calvin family is back at the North Pole, as Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) continues his role as Santa Claus after his retirement plans were thwarted when he failed to find a worthy successor in season one. Now that Scott and his family have successfully saved Christmas, Scott turns his focus towards training his son Cal (Austin Kane) to eventually take over the “family business” as Santa Claus.

The Santa Clauses Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on November 8. The season’s first two episodes will premiere on that date, followed by new episodes weekly from there.

