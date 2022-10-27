‘The Santa Clauses’ Trailer Brings Back Tim Allen’s Santa

So what does Tim Allen’s Santa Claus look like more than 15 years after we last saw him?

He looks like Santa Claus, guys. Santa always looks like Santa.

Allen’s version of the beloved holiday icon is back in The Santa Clauses, a new legacyquel TV series that’s debuting next month on Disney+. Along with Allen, the new series also features Elizabeth Mitchell, Eric Lloyd, and David Krumholtz all back in the roles they played in the original Santa Clause movies. (Disney produced three of them between 1994 and 2006.) The key new member of the cast in this show is Kal Penn as a businessman who sets the plot into motion.

The key writer on the series is Jack Burditt, a veteran of Frasier, 30 Rock, and Allen’s own Last Man Standing, which Burditt created. Here is the first trailer for the show, which gives you a pretty good look at Allen’s aging Santa and gives an overview of the series premise:

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

Scott Calvin is back! After being Santa Claus for nearly thirty years, he’s as jolly as ever. But as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family. Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband.

The Santa Clauses premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, November 16 with the season’s first two episodes. The show will run for six episodes.

