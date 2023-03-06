The ‘Ninja Turtles’ Are Back in First ‘Mutant Mayhem’ Trailer

There have been a lot of versions of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles through the years. Since their creation in the mid-1980s, there hasn’t been any significant amount of time where the Turtles weren’t popular in cartoons or comics or live-action or toys. The latest update of the concept comes from producer (and “permanent teenager”) Seth Rogen, whose new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem definitely emphasizes the teenage component of these characters.

As revealed in the film’s first teaser (which you can watch below), these Ninja Turtles aren’t burly, muscle-bound warriors; they’re gangly awkward kids who enjoy goofing off with ninja stars. One of them even wears braces! (Where do you get braces in the sewer, I wonder? Nowhere sanitary, that’s for sure.)

Watch the Mutant Mayhem trailer below:

To go along with the younger, even more immature title characters, the film has a rough and sketchy animation style — it’s sort of the Into the Spider-Verse of Ninja Turtles. (It might also be an acknowledgement that despite the Ninja Turtles absurd popularity, this concept got its start in the world of indie comics.) In addition to producing, Rogen also voices Bebop in the film, and the eclectic cast also includes John Cena as Rocksteady, Jackie Chan as Splinter, Ice Cube as Superfly, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, and Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko. The race for next year’s Screen Actors Guild Best Ensemble Performance is over.

READ MORE: Seth Rogen Reveals Voice Cast of New Ninja Turtles Movie

There’s a new poster for the film as well:

Paramount Paramount loading...

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is scheduled to open in theaters on August 4.

The Best TV Shows That Only Lasted One Season